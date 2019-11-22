Paulding Middle School volunteers

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. So far in 2019, 20 students, four teachers and two Paulding Middle School fall sports coaches have volunteered on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: students Skylar Daniels, Courtney Good and Toby Reno and teacher Matt Warnecke. Missing is teacher Jill Hatcher.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. So far in 2019, 20 students, four teachers and two Paulding Middle School fall sports coaches have volunteered on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: students Skylar Daniels, Courtney Good and Toby Reno and teacher Matt Warnecke. Missing is teacher Jill Hatcher.

Load comments