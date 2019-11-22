Paulding Middle School volunteers

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. So far in 2019, 20 students, four teachers and two Paulding Middle School fall sports coaches have volunteered on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon. Shown here after recently volunteering are, from left: students Skylar Daniels, Courtney Good and Toby Reno and teacher Matt Warnecke. Missing is teacher Jill Hatcher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.