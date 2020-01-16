Paulding volunteers

Paulding Middle School students have been volunteering their time to help with the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding. Shown after recently volunteering are, from left: Heather Crandall, sixth-grade science and social studies teacher; Zoey Schultz; Mallory Fisher; Laila Stiltner; Cameron Wolford; and Jami Karnes, sixth-grade intervention specialist.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

