Paulding Middle School

Members of Paulding Middle School's eighth-grade basketball team recently volunteered to help at the Caring and Sharing food pantry. Volunteers include, from left: Caleb Larson, Tytus Manz, coach Zach Ricker, Tyler Schlatter and Casey Agler.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

