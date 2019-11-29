Paulding MS food donation

Shown are members of the Paulding Middle School student council with supplies they collected for the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry located in Paulding. All supplies were collected from donations made by Paulding Middle School students. Student council advisors Angela Bellmann and Sarah Steward helped organize the project.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

