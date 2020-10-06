• Paulding
Meeting cancelled:
The Paulding County Retired Teachers' meeting scheduled for Oct. 12 has been cancelled due to COVID-19. Local dues of $10 for 2021 and donations for the scholarship fund may be sent to Marcia Wiebe, 809 Tom Tim Drive, Paulding 45879. Members are asked to remember their local food pantry.
