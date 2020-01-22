PAULDING — Mayor Greg White announced the hiring of a new finance director during village council’s meeting here Tuesday night.
Zoe McMaster will take over for Annette Hasch on Feb. 3, according to White.
He said McMaster — a Defiance County resident — has served as fiscal officer for the villages of Payne and Latty.
Hasch took a full-time job as controller for Paulding County Hospital in October, and decided to continue on with Paulding village until the town hired a new finance director. The village position is full-time.
Hasch has been the village’s finance director for about 5 1/2 years.
Earlier, Mayor White recognized five long-serving village firefighters and EMS personnel — Dan Workman (a village councilman), Al Beamer, Ed Carlisle, Pamala Echols and Ryan Noggle.
They were honored during the Paulding Fire and EMS’ annual Christmas dinner.
“I want to thank all of them for their service,” said White.
Council gave them a round of applause.
Council convened Tuesday instead of Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved Administrator Dale Goebel’s report. Among the highlights: a new waterline on Wall Street has been installed and is being tested, the waste hauling contract with Werlor Waste Control will be extended for one year, and street/utility worker Tracy Conley will be retiring in March after 19 years with the village.
• passed motions concerning payments to VTF Excavation ($219,794.82), Access Engineering ($2,250) and Dangler Excavating ($68,808.37) for various infrastructure projects.
• scheduled the following committee meetings: salary and allowance (10 a.m. Thursday), utility (immediately thereafter on Thursday), and buildings and grounds (1 p.m. Monday).
• approved a motion classifying Nathaniel Trausch as a full-time village police officer after he completed his probationary period. He will receive a 50-cent per hour pay raise.
• passed a motion to pay village bills.
