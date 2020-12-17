Carousel - Lightbar

PAULDING — A Paulding man sustained serious injuries Wednesday afternoon during a one-vehicle crash near here.

Joseph DenHerder, 37, was taken by Paulding EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, with suspected serious injuries.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on Township Road 162 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by DenHerder left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

