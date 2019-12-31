CUSTAR — A Paulding man sustained serious injuries after being ejected from his vehicle Saturday morning in a crash west of here.
Cail Madorma, 29, Paulding, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, for suspected serious injuries. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:03 a.m., at Ohio 281 and County Road 14 in Flatrock Township, a van driven by Madorma was eastbound and went off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before rolling twice. The driver was ejected from the windshield.
Madorma was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the van.
