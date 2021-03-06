PAULDING — Paulding County Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp has announced that his court, in partnership with the Paulding County Family and Children First Council (FCFC), has been awarded to date $109,860.30 through the state’s multi-system youth (MSY) program.
Multi-system youth are those who require services from more than one system, such as children services, the board of developmental disabilities, the mental health and addiction board, as well as juvenile justice. Agencies work in partnership to create a comprehensive service plan for youth with physical, emotional and behavioral needs.
“Securing this funding has been the result of outstanding teamwork among community agencies — something we’ve been working hard to develop over the past few years,” Wehrkamp stated. “FCFC staff, juvenile court staff and other community partners have spent many hours collaborating, resulting in quality applications for this state funding that has directly benefited youth and families in our county. I could not be more thankful for everyone’s hard work.”
The MSY program is administered by the Ohio Department of Medicaid and was developed to prevent custody relinquishment and streamline systems of care for multi-system youth, while providing swift and access to treatment.
“Through these collaborative efforts, Paulding County has become a major recipient of MSY program funds, alleviating the effects of more limited local resources,” explained FCFC Coordinator Cathy Ruiz.
Through collaboration with FCFC, Tri-County ADAMhs Board, and Defiance-Paulding Consolidated Department of Job and Family Services, the juvenile court has used MSY program funds to link four juveniles with residential treatment and one juvenile with community-based services, according to Wehrkamp. A separate application for funds is made for each child and the application period remains open, leaving the possibility of additional funding in the future.
Community-based services include individual and group counseling, care coordination, in-home therapy, and peer support. Residential treatment centers, which are used when community-based efforts are unsuccessful or unsuitable for a youth, typically house juveniles who have significant mental or behavioral health disorders or substance abuse issues.
In addition to financial assistance, the MSY program offers a technical assistance team to provide counties with best practices to meet the needs of multi-system youth and help facilitate coordination between the varied systems to serve youth and their families.
The MSY program application-writing team consists of Ruiz; Shelby Reinhart, juvenile court diversion and probation officer; and Dustin Westhoven, juvenile court probation officer. Assisting in the administration of grant funds was Tricia Taylor, FCFC treasurer and fiscal officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.