PAULDING — The first measure needed for placement of a renewal levy on the ballot for Paulding County Jail's operation was approved by county commissioners here during a recent meeting.
A related resolution was one of several matters noted in meeting minutes provided to The Crescent-News by the commissioners' office recently.
The resolution requests a "certificate of estimated property tax revenue" from the county auditor's office for the jail's operation.
It notes that Sheriff Jason Landers requested commissioners place a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy on the ballot in November.
If commissioners move forward and voters approve the levy, it would collect property taxes in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 for the jail's operation.
The levy first passed in 2016 and primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers, according to Landers.
Later, commissioners must pass another resolution placing the levy before voters.
The deadline to file ballot issues for the Nov. 2 election with Ohio counties' respective board of elections is 4 p.m. on Aug. 4.
In another matter, commissioners met with Paulding County Health Commissioner Bill Edwards to discuss coronavirus-related matters.
According to the meeting minutes, he informed commissioners that the county did not have any new COVID cases from June 2-9.
Too, he stated hat "vaccinations of our county residents remain our most powerful tool" to deal with the virus, with the health department offering "access and resources for residents over age 12 to be vaccinated."
Edwards noted that 6,250 Paulding County residents (33.4%) had started vaccinations as of June 9 while 5,797 were complete (receiving two vaccinations).
In other business, commissioners:
• opened bids on the county's 2021 paving program with Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, offering the only quote at $1,955,117. Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey's estimate was $1,982,008. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• met with Landers who provided his monthly statistics for Paulding County Jail. Sixty-seven inmates (48 male and 19 female) served 888 days during May for an average stay of 13.2 days. Some 2,451 meals were served.
• opened bids on the county's 2021 cold mix paving program with Henry W. Bergman Inc., Genoa, offering the low quote at $581,055. Ward Construction Company, Leipsic, provided the only other bid at $757,680. McGarvey's estimate was $716,205. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
