Paulding County Hospital is a county entity, therefore Juneteenth will be observed as a federal holiday, hospital officials noted in a press release issues this week.

Paulding County Hospital outpatient clinic offices will observe the holiday and be closed on Monday.

This includes clinics held at PCH and primary care provider offices in Antwerp, Oakwood and Payne.

Additional Paulding County Hospital services including laboratory, imaging, med/surg and the emergency department, which will remain open on Monday.

All closed services will re-open on Tuesday.

