PAULDING – John Paulding Historical Society is planning an exhibit in June and July to help commemorate the Paulding County Fair's 150th anniversary.
The first fair at the current county fairgrounds was held in 1872. A big centennial celebration was held in 1972.
The museum has several artifacts from past Paulding County Fairs, but more items are needed. The historical society would welcome loaned items for this exhibit. Loaned items will be returned.
The historical society is looking for the following items relating to Paulding County fair activities, entertainment, advertising, horse racing, 4-H, midway, grounds and barns and livestock shows:
• old signs (concessions, barns, buildings, granges, exhibitors, games, etc.).
• vintage agricultural society membership cards.
• tickets.
• fair advertising posters.
• 4-H banners, signs, projects, photographs.
• original midway games (milk bottle throw, ring toss, balloon burst, knockdown dolls, shooting gallery, ring the bell, nickel pitch, etc.)
• memorabilia (fans, neckties, glassware, souvenirs, shirts).
• crowns or sashes from junior fair king and queen and Miss Paulding County.
• trophies, rosettes and special awards from different eras.
• horse blankets from winning horses.
• photographs, snapshots and candid photos, black & white or color.
• home movies (8mm or 16mm) and videos.
• salvaged items from old buildings, barns and structures, such as gates, signs, ticket booths, fixtures.
• any items from the fair between 1860 and 1872.
The museum has plenty of fair books so no more are needed.
Persons who have an item of interest to loan, area asked to email Melinda Krick at jphs45879@yahoo.com, leave a message at 419-399-3667 or stop in at the historical society museum from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesdays. The historical society's Facebook page is facebook.com/jphsmuseum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.