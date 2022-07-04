PAULDING – This year’s Paulding County Fair may be over, but a special exhibit at John Paulding Historical Society will help keep it alive.
The exhibit commemorates the fair’s 150 years at the Paulding County Fairgrounds, 1872-2022, and can be found in the museum across from the fairgrounds in Paulding.
The exhibit, which opened June 13 during fair week, continues through July 26 during regular hours, Tuesdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. Admission is free.
Visitors can learn more about the fair’s development and changes through the years with categories focusing on the 1872 fair, the grandstand, buildings, 4-H, annual Miss Paulding County beauty pageant, the 1972 centennial celebration and noteworthy events.
Artifacts on display include vintage fair posters, fair books, the Miss Paulding County robe, an 1873 membership card, photographs, memorabilia and more. Several local residents have loaned items to the museum for this exhibit, which was curated and arranged by the historical society’s vice president, Melinda Krick.
The Paulding County Agricultural Society purchased 25 acres of land in Paulding for $900 in the spring of 1872.
The society then constructed a board fence around the grounds, cleared the site, and built a floral hall building, a half-mile racetrack, office, stalls and a set of stands.
The officers declared “Paulding County Fair, Competition open to the World!” The first fair at the fairgrounds was held Oct. 15-17.
In all, 415 entries were made that year.
Premiums were awarded in five classes of horses, one class of walkers and trotters, jacks and mules, four classes of cattle, two classes of sheep and three classes of swine. Also judged were entries for poultry, vegetables, grain, provisions, fruit, agricultural implements (commercial), mechanics products, domestic manufacture, needlework and ornamental work.
The 1872 premium list includes winners for such entries as best barrel flour, best gallon vinegar, best five pounds butter, best 600 shingles, pig iron, silk quilt, hair wreath, pair of pigeons, dog and wagon and “Chry’s Anthemum” (chrysanthemum). Anna McCormick won first in Ladies Equestrianship and the Paulding Silver Band won a $30 premium for best band.
For more information, contact the historical society at 419-399-3667 or through Facebook at facebook.com/jphs45879.
