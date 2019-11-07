PAULDING — Paulding High School students got a good look at their community recently during the first Walk the Block event.
The Paulding Chamber of Commerce and Paulding High School partnered with local business owners and the Paulding County Courthouse to offer Walk the Block. Students were split into groups and toured the courthouse, as well as a number of businesses around the downtown square.
Mikayla Pieper, Paulding Chamber director, said the goal of the event was to highlight not only local businesses, but also county history, and to help students see the potential for future employment in Paulding.
“Walk the Block and the concept behind it is something I wish I would have done in high school,” Pieper said. “So many kids walked out of a business and said, ‘I never knew that was there.’”
Each participating business person shared some information about their company, the education and training they needed to obtain their job and future opportunities within their business or realm of business.
Many also shared information on the buildings their businesses occupy, and talked about some of the peaks and pits of being a business owner.
Pieper said bringing awareness of the opportunities in Paulding is vital for growth, especially given that the number of young adults returning to Paulding after college is minimal.
Paulding High School has also started Panther for Careers (PFC), which saw five students using two periods of the day to intern at local businesses. The school also has increased the use of work release, which allows students to schedule their classes earlier in the day in order to leave school early to work.
For more information on either program, contact PHS coordinator Shawn Brewer at 419-399-4656 ext. 1145.
