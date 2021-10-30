Paulding Homecoming court

The members of the 2021 Paulding High School Homecoming Court were introduced to the crowd at the Oct. 8 football game. Members pictured above are, bottom row, from left: senior attendants Sam Woods and Janae Pease; King Logan Tope; Queen Brooke Ankney; and senior attendants Taelyn Etzler and Zach Gorrell. Top row, from left are: sophomore attendants Elli Barton and Dylan Shough-Germann; freshman attendants Kiara Adams and Matthew Bail; and junior attendants Autumn Kochenour and Luis Cortes-Becerra.

The members of the 2021 Paulding High School Homecoming Court were introduced to the crowd at the Oct. 8 football game. Members pictured above are, bottom row, from left: senior attendants Sam Woods and Janae Pease; King Logan Tope; Queen Brooke Ankney; and senior attendants Taelyn Etzler and Zach Gorrell. Top row, from left are: sophomore attendants Elli Barton and Dylan Shough-Germann; freshman attendants Kiara Adams and Matthew Bail; and junior attendants Autumn Kochenour and Luis Cortes-Becerra.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments