PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department, 800 E. Perry St., Paulding, is offering an incentive for any individuals 12 and over who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a recent report from the health department, “Each vaccination recipient can receive a $100 VISA reward card for receiving their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine at the health department.”
No one can receive more than $100 and funding is limited. The funding for this initiative comes from the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Response Supplement Grant.
The health department also says that “in most cases, those who are vaccinated are protected from serious disease and hospitalization or death...”
The vaccines are free and available at the Paulding County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., but appointments are necessary.
The Pfizer vaccine is offered on Tuesdays and the Moderna vaccine is offered on Thursdays. Anyone 12 years of age and over can receive the Pfizer vaccine. All children 17 and younger must have a parent/guardian present at the time of vaccination.
For appointments or more info, call (419)399-3921.
