PAULDING — The Paulding Chamber of Commerce has a new executive director.
Erica Noggle officially filled the position on Monday, taking over for Makalya Pieper who had been the chamber’s leader since September 2017.
Pieper told The Crescent-News that she will be relocating to Omaha, Neb., where her fiance is enrolled in pharmacy school and she plans to take a new job.
“It’s been fun getting to know the businesses and giving back to the community I grew up in,” she stated.
However, Pieper plans to stay on to help show Noggle the ropes until she takes a new job, or April 23, “whichever comes first.”
A Grover Hill native and Payne-area resident now, Noggle said during an interview Monday that she is “very, very excited” about her new position.
Although she is new to the director’s job, Noggle is not a stranger to Chamber-type work, having worked at the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce for more than two years as the marketing and events coordinator beginning in 2012.
“... so I have past Chamber experience,” she noted. “It’s something that I very much enjoyed, and I like being involved in the community. It’s a great opportunity where I can be involved in my own community.”
While in Defiance, Noggle said she worked closely with Kirstie Mack, director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
“I really do feel like I have a solid background and have experience in doing this,” she said. “It’s just learning the different businesses, the owners and the membership.”
Asked if she had any programs she would like to initiate or promote, Noggle said, “I do want to focus on making sure they (Chamber members) know what is available to them ... so we can help them.”
