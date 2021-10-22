PAULDING — Ballots in the Village of Paulding this November will include three replacements levies for funding the police department.
The village is asking the residents to approve two levies for 2.9 mills, which, according to the village council, are expected to generate $145,090 each. A third 2.6-mill levy is expected to generate $130,081.
The three levies will cover all expenses of the police department including: salaries and retirements of police officers, daily expenses such as fuel for vehicles, maintenance of vehicles, supplies and other expenses incurred throughout the year.
According to the village finance director's office, as much as $300,000 each year has to be appropriated from the general fund of the village's budget in order to cover what the existing levies do not cover.
A replacement levy allows taxes to be collected on updated property valuation rates.
According to the finance director's office, the new levies may not totally eliminate the need for money from the general fund, but they will aid in offsetting monies needed from there.
Also on the ballot this fall in Paulding are four seats on village council.
Incumbents Tim Boss, David Burtch and Randy Daeger are seeking new four-year terms while the fourth incumbent, Barb Rife decided after the August filing deadline for the position that she would run again, according to Mayor Greg White. But this required her to file as a write-in candidate, so voters will have to enter her name on the ballot manually.
The two remaining seats for members of council come up for election November 2023.
These seats are currently held by Lois Beamer and Dan Workman. Additionally, the mayor's position comes up for election in 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.