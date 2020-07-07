PAULDING — The Community Revitalizing Paulding (CoRP) has reached and exceeded its $8,000 goal to fund the fireworks display at the John Paulding Summer Blast on July 17.

CoRP thanks everyone who donated in such a difficult time. Businesses and families are struggling, but still came together to ensure the bicentennial will be celebrated with a bang. Cooper Farms fronted half the bill as the deadline approached. All remaining funds will roll over to help cover the cost of next year’s fireworks display.

