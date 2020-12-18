PAULDING — A grandstand renovation at the Paulding County Fairgrounds here is well underway, and is progressing with the help of donated money.
The county fair board's president, Dan Howell, told The Crescent-News Thursday that the "total rebuild" project is about halfway completed. A state grant sought last spring has provided some funding for the work — most of which is being handled by an Amish contractor — but donations make up the majority.
"We applied for a matching grant through the state last spring," said Howell. "We did receive money from the grant, but a majority of the money going into this project has been donated by area businesses and families."
The board is still raising money for the project, he indicated.
The cost of the work is expected to top $100,000, according to Howell.
Renovation work includes installing new steel siding on the grandstand along with composite deck flooring and new bleachers.
"We are going to be working on this project quite awhile this winter," said Howell, noting that some volunteer work will be involved as well. "There is volunteer work going on hand-in-hand with some of the contracted work."
That's not all the work that is going on, however.
Fairgrounds restroom improvements are unfolding as are electrical upgrades and the installation of cameras in a show arena. The latter would allow livestock shows to be viewed remotely, if necessary.
"We're also putting in camera systems where shows are done so we can put shows on the web and we don't have to have such a large crowd in the arena to watch," Howell explained.
A $50,000 grant from the state — awarded last year to many Ohio counties, like Paulding, which canceled their fair due to coronavirus concerns — is helping cover the cost.
But the work doesn't figure to end there. The fair board also wants to upgrade the fairgrounds' two rabbit and steer barns.
"As soon as these projects are done, we'll turn our full focus on those barns," Howell said.
Uncertainty remains about Paulding County's 2021 fair in June, which, as usual, would be one of the state's first. But Howell said officials are proceeding in a way that assumes the fair can be held.
"Things can change in that timeline — we know that," he said. "Right now we want to be very positive and say we're having a fair and get everything in line to have a fair."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.