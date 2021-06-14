PAULDING — The date for a Paulding County Republican Women’s Group event during the Paulding County Fair has been pushed back two days.
Charlotte McGuire of the state school board will be speaking at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Republican Party tent near the fair grandstand. The event originally had been set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
She will be speaking on the teaching of "critical race theory" in the public schools, a matter upon which the state school board has approved a related resolution. Laurie Lucas of the Republican group indicated that McGuire is opposed to this teaching.
McGuire represents District 3 in the Dayton area which covers Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.
