PAULDING — A local Paulding Middle School student recently participated in a national conference for young leaders.
Vivienne Myers, this summer joined about 80 other scholars in her group from around the country at the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
Myers is a rising seventh grader who, along with other students her age, was selected for their academic excellence, leadership potential and maturity to participate in the program. Participants learned about democracy in action in focus groups, research, field study, simulation, project development and presentation.
Washington, D.C. was the classroom where field study experiences included trips to the national monuments and memorials, including Arlington Cemetery and Maryland Science Center. The conference is part of the Envision Experience program.
The Envision Experience (www.envisionexperience.com) is a national program that, according to its webpage, focuses on giving high-aspiring students in elementary school through college the unique opportunity to turn their career and life aspirations into reality.
Several key goals are focused on in the event: development of leadership skills of communication, goal setting, problem solving and teamwork — all in the setting of our nation’s capitol.
Myers was nominated by 6th grade teacher, Pam Moore, at Paulding Middle School. She applied for and was awarded a $500 scholarship, based upon her essay on leadership.
She is a member of the student council, band and Science Olympiad. She enjoys playing volleyball, basketball, the piano and is an avid reader. Her parents are Melanie Bandy and Jim Myers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.