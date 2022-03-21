A fire early Monday morning in Paulding destroyed this garage at 409 W. Jackson St. Firefighters from Paulding Fire and EMS, Cecil-Crane Township and Antwerp battled the blaze around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Paulding Police Department and Paulding County Sheriff's Office also were on the scene.
