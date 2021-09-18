• Paulding County
Grant cycle opens:
Paulding County Area Foundation has opened the grant cycle with deadline Nov. 21. Grants are for non-profits and will be distributed in December. For more information, or applications available for download, contact www.pauldingcountyareafoundation.com, or visit their offices at 101 E. Perry St., Paulding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.