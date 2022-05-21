PAULDING — The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry board here announced that donations to the building fund total nearly 48% of the initial goal.
Contributions have been received from individuals, businesses and organizations since late last year, and the building fund received a significant amount of money from sponsors and attendees at the Sing into Spring concert held on April 3 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paulding. The concert alone raised more than $46,000, and that amount was matched by an anonymous donor, bringing the total raised from the concert to nearly $100,000.
Over 275 people attended the event which featured music local ensembles, soloists and a community choir of 30 plus voices. A variety of homemade sweets were provided by some of our county’s best bakers and served before the concert.
“I had this idea and a few of us quickly put it together,” stated Sue Beck, project instigator and member of St. Paul. “I couldn’t be more thrilled at the result! Paulding County has tremendous musical talent, and the generosity of the people in this community is overwhelming. Together, we’ve given the pantry a great start on an important project.”
Other event committee members included Ellie Barnes, Renee Boss and Cindy Kauser.
The night’s performances included the Fred and Kayla Manz family, Paulding High School Women’s Quartet, Paulding High School Men’s Quartet, soloist Jon Rhodes of Paulding, Paulding County 4-H Cloverbells, Paulding High School Jazz Band, Paulding First Christian handbell Choir, soloist Barry DeLong of Antwerp, Paulding St. Paul Lutheran Handbell choir, soloist Dan Wilder of Paulding, soloist Myranda Brooks of Antwerp and a community choir made up of singers from Antwerp, Haviland, Oakwood, Paulding and Payne.
The performances have been recorded and posted on the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Facebook page.
Sing into Spring was sponsored by Dooley Funeral Home, Edward Jones/Phil Recker, Fraternal Order of Eagles Women’s Auxiliary, Floyd Ramsier Attorney at Law, G and G Food Mart, Justin Boss, Krouse Chiropractic, MCK Leasing, Paulding County Hospital, Smalley’s Body Shop, United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers International Union (in memory of Mary Strable) and Williamson Insurance.
“This concert has given a great boost to our building fund,” said Marge Schlatter, long-time pantry board member and treasurer. “There was definitely a higher power working with us to make this event so successful. Thank you to all who attended, performed, planned and donated.”
The mission of the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry is to eliminate food insecurity in Paulding County. It helps do so by providing food and basic personal care items to the people who live here.
The food pantry is building a new facility at 318 N. Walnut Street in Paulding with an estimated budget of $525,00.
Persons who want to donate to Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund can send checks in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, OH 45879. Donations will continue to be matched while there are pledged matching funds remaining.
Financial donations to support the regular operations of the pantry can be sent to P.O. Box 391, Paulding, OH 45879. Donations of food and personal care items can be delivered to the pantry when it is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.