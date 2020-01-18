Paulding Fire/EMS awards
Photo courtesy of Paulding Fire

Paulding Fire and EMS awards were presented at the annual Christmas dinner recently. Recognized for their many years of service were, from left: Dan Workman, Al Beamer, Ed Carlisle and Pamala Echols. Workman served 40 years with the EMS and 41 years with the fire department, and Beamer served 40 years with the fire department. Carlisle served 30 years with the fire department and Echols served 20 years with the EMS. Recognized for 20 years of service to the fire department was Ryan Noggle (not pictured.)

