Paulding Fire/EMS awards

Paulding Fire and EMS awards were presented at the annual Christmas dinner recently. Recognized for their many years of service were, from left: Dan Workman, Al Beamer, Ed Carlisle and Pamala Echols. Workman served 40 years with the EMS and 41 years with the fire department, and Beamer served 40 years with the fire department. Carlisle served 30 years with the fire department and Echols served 20 years with the EMS. Recognized for 20 years of service to the fire department was Ryan Noggle (not pictured.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.