PAULDING — A long-running project here is winding down with the repaving of several affected streets putting a cap on things.
Like many northwest Ohio communities, Paulding was mandated years ago by the Ohio EPA to remove combined sewers from its wastewater collection system. The reason: combined sewers have the potential to allow raw sewage to enter local waterways following heavy rains or amidst snow melts.
Built years ago, combined sewers handle both raw sewage and stormwater when water levels in them reach a certain point. In Paulding’s case, the combined sewers were draining into the Flat Rock Creek watershed, which is connected to the Auglaize River.
However, the town’s combined sewers have now been eliminated at considerable expense — perhaps more than $10 million — paid for through state grants or the water bills of village businesses and residents.
The last of three phases for the sewer separation project was recently completed by VTF Excavation, Celina, on the west side of town. The last phase, with a cost of $4.35 million, began a little more than one year ago.
All that remains is street paving and seeding. This is underway, with Goebel noting that the paving should be finished by mid-May. The project’s substantial completion deadline is May 29, he said, with the project to be completely finished by late June.
“We’re hoping that by the middle of May most of the streets should be about done, weather permitting,” said Goebel Friday morning. “They’ve made some good headway the last couple days.”
Mayor Greg White was in office at the beginning and end of the project. After several terms as mayor, White decided not to seek re-election in 2016, but was back on the ballot last year and began a new term in January.
The project began in the early 2010s, he indicated.
“We’re looking forward to be being done with the streets in the west end of town so you can drive on them and it’s not like an old back road, that’s for sure,” White said. “I will really be glad when it’s done.”
The list of streets being repaved is considerable.
Portions of Wayne (Ohio 111), Harrison and Caroline have been milled down — meaning the removal of their old pavement — in preparation for resurfacing.
Meanwhile, Wall Street is being rebuilt, and should be completed within a couple weeks.
Goebel said this street “gets a lot of truck traffic, and we decided the best way to do it would be a total reconstruction.”
Parts of three other streets (Perry, Jackson and Dix), as well as Flat Rock Drive will receive trench repairs only, in which the section excavated for sewer work will be repaved only.
Some unexpected work — replacement of a water line — was added to the project, according to Goebel.
He said Harrison and Caroline originally were going to receive only trench pavement repairs, “but we had saved some money through different parts of the projects,” so the village was “able to go ahead and do those.”
Loans and/or grants through three sources — the state’s community development block grant program (grant only), the Ohio Water Development Authority (loan only) and the Ohio Public Works Commission (grants and loans) — have been used to pay for the project up front.
The project’s completion, said Goebel, “will be a relief for everybody in town.”
