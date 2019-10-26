• Paulding County
Fruit sales:
The Paulding FFA chapter will be selling fruit until Nov. 5, and delivery will be the week of Dec. 2.
The chapter sells a variety of items, including many different kinds of fresh fruit, nuts, and Ohio apples. Some other items include barbecue sauce, beef jerky and butter braids. This is the chapter's biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds go to benefit the Paulding FFA chapter.
Anyone who is interested may contact the Paulding FFA Chapter Agriculture Extension Department at 419-399-4656, extension 1170, or see a Paulding FFA member.
