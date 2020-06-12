PAULDING — Despite the cancellation of the Paulding County Fair due to the coronavirus outbreak, options are still available to help youth fair exhibitors in these trying times.
The Paulding County Fair Board, in conjunction with the Paulding County Area Foundation, announced Wednesday that donations could be directed to exhibitors in two ways to help contribute to the financial challenges of a lost trip through the sale ring.
The first option would be to indicate a monetary donation to be consolidated with other gifts and distributed to exhibitors who have completed their projects through a formula the livestock committee will use based on the length of the completed project.
The second option would be to indicate on a list of exhibitors which youth to which a donation could specifically be directed.
Checks can be written to the Paulding County Area Foundation with "Livestock Sale Fund" in the memo line. To access the form and list of exhibitors, visit www.pauldingcountyfair.com, click the post named "Buyer Gifting and Add on Information" and then download the form at the bottom of the post to access the agreement form.
Completed forms and checks can be submitted to the Paulding County Area Foundation by mail to the following address: Paulding County Area Foundation c/o Lisa McClure, 101 E. Perry St., Paulding, 45879.
Any questions can be directed to McClure at pauldingfoundation@gmail.com or by phone at 419-399-8296.
In addition to the news from the foundation, the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association (OHHA) announced Thursday that the association, in conjunction with the Ohio Fair Racing Conference, will be holding harness racing at the grandstands with no fans in place.
Per OHHA outreach and PR coordinator Frank Fraas, "no fans will be allowed on the fairgrounds and a strict set of protocols will be in place. Only essential personnel will be allowed at the fairgrounds and there will be no pari-mutuel wagering."
The races will be shown live via Facebook Live on Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17. Sponsorship for the live event and potentially at least 25 other harness racing events in the state fair circuit through mid-September are available. To reach out for sponsorship opportunities, contact Fraas at ffraas@ohha.com or by phone at 614-569-6404.
