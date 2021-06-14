PAULDING — The Paulding County Fair opened here Saturday without one of its long-time advocates and organizers, but one way his memory will live on is a dedicated marker at the fairgrounds.
A dedicated rock and plaque for the late Lonnie Miller — located due south of the OSU Extension Office on the midway — was unveiled during a brief ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Miller of Grover Hill had been a board member for 46 years before he passed away on March 12, 2020 following a battle with cancer. This occurred not long before last year’s full fair was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
The plaque states: “In Loving Memory of Lonnie (LJ) Miller. Thank you for your dedication and service to the Paulding County Fairgrounds for 45 plus years.”
The memory also quotes Proverbs 16:3: “Commit your work to the Lord and your plans will be established.”
Miller’s son, Tony, provided some heartfelt words for his father just before the stone and plaque were uncovered, often choking back tears.
“My dad was the go-to guy for the fair,” said Tony, youth advisor for the county junior fair. “He always put the best interest of the kids first. He always had the biggest heart for the youth. He wanted to help them in any way they could so that they had a wonderful fair experience. He was always the first person the kids seen at the gate. ...
“He always got ice cream for everybody the night before the livestock sale as a reward for a great week,” added Miller. “... He was always there day or night to help me because he truly loved the youth of this county.”
Tony also noted how much his father meant to the rest of the Paulding County Fair community.
“Everyone here has so many wonderful memories of my dad, from his fun sayings to his unforgettable dedication to his community and kind-heartedness for others,” he said. “We have big shoes to fill to continue his legacy. My dad truly lived life to its fullest. He will forever be my hero. Dad, I love you so much and I know this week you’ll be looking down from heaven giving us strength.
Paulding County’s fair board president, Dan Howell, offered a few emotional words as well, saying “Lonnie taught me a lot.”
Howell noted that Miller’s approach was to ensure that everything was done for the kids, and he wants to pass this message on to board members.
“He taught me that you will always look out for them and make sure they have the best fair possible, and enjoy it with them,” added Howell.
Just prior to the dedication ceremony, Paulding County Fair — the first county fair in Ohio this year — was recognized by Ohio Auditor Keith Faber’s office with a proclamation.
Faber’s northwest Ohio northwest regional liaison, Lori Brodie, read the proclamation.
It states: “whereas June 12, 2021 marks the beginning of the annual Paulding County Fair,
“whereas Paulding County Fair brings together residents of all ages and provides opportunities for learning and fellowship,
“whereas the Paulding County Fair helps to drive agriculture as a staple of Ohio’s economy while creating a fun and relaxing environment for youth to participate,
“therefore, I, Auditor Keith Faber, congratulate and recognize the Paulding County Fair Board of Trustees and dedicated volunteers for their commitment to the community and the celebration of Ohio’s great agricultural heritage.”
The fair continues through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.