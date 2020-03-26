PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools has announced adjustments to its meal program beginning today, in an effort to keep the community and staff safe.

There will now be two distribution sites only, and distribution will be a five-day supply of breakfast and lunch kits one day per week.

Distribution will take place Thursdays at 9-11 a.m. at the Paulding campus circle drive, and Oakwood Elementary School.

Everyone picking up food is asked to stay in their vehicle, staff will come to the car for your information and to hand out the meal kits. Hygiene kits also will be available if children are in need of daily essentials.

For more information, or to ask questions, send an email to h_dangler@pauldingschools.org

