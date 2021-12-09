Andrea Schad, an EMT for Paulding EMS, was awarded the Sandy Cline Memorial Provider Award at the EMS meeting on Nov. 22. Presenting the award to Andrea is, from left, Charlene Phillips, the Outreach Coordinator for Mercy Health Life Flight, Toledo, Ohio area. Andrea was nominated for the award by EMT Kara Hart. Andrea has been battling cancer but still continues to run EMS which is something she thoroughly enjoys. Sandy Cline, the name sake for the award, was a Paramedic in the Toledo area and passed away suddenly in 2016. Andrea is the third person to receive this award.
