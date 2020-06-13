PAULDING — A countywide committee that had been moving forward here on efforts to ensure better EMS service in Paulding County may reconvene this summer.
A shortage of EMTs in some communities and the ability to ensure their availability during daytime runs prompted the committee’s creation earlier this year. Approximately 18 persons, including two county commissioners, the county’s EMA director, a representative of Paulding County Hospital and representatives from all the affected jurisdictions convened several times in Paulding earlier this year before the coronavirus situation.
The meetings had been hosted by county commissioners.
Officials have indicated that a meeting, or meetings, may resume at some point.
Besides the coronavirus situation, one reason the committee has taken a break is that no decision could be reached on where the discussions were heading.
Not all, for example, agreed with a proposal to base one or two full-time emergency responders at Paulding County Hospital in Paulding and go where needed. If this were to come to fruition, it would require a funding mechanism, an issue on which not all entities are on the same page.
The town of Payne, as well as the townships of Benton and Harrison where the village is located, for example, already have two part-time EMT positions that allow daytime coverage. This system has been in place for approximately 18 months, according to Harrison Township Trustee Chad Benschneider, and seems to be working.
“We’re paying a substantial amount (already) here between the three of us (Payne, Benton Township and Harrison Township),” said Benschneider. “By the same token, we’re getting great coverage for those hours.”
He said their dilemma is that if a countywide service were added, the village and townships would need to pay more for overlapping services.
“I think we would be interested if the price was right as a backup alternative — if we could get a few hours a day and it wasn’t overlapping,” Benschneider stated.
Since EMS committee meetings earlier this year, the EMT situation in Paulding County has eased some, at least in Oakwood, according to Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn. He said that village — which has a new EMS coordinator in Gary Lewis — has signed up a few more volunteers. Oakwood has had their numbers increase and they have started to take runs during the daytime,” said Bohn.
Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers said “the press coverage” of the EMS issue “has caused an awareness in the community,” and noted that “these folks are getting more volunteers now.” But in lieu of a longer-term solution, he called this a “band-aid.”
Landers is optimistic that officials will reconvene the committee meetings to search for a more lasting solution.
“I do think there will be another meeting,” he said. “I think it’s too important of any issue to be dead.”
But how to pay for a more countywide service is an issue.
“Given the (coronavirus) situation, who’s going to ask for more money right now?” asked Landers. “I don’t now how you fund it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.