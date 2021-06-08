CLEVELAND—A fourth grader from Paulding was a recent finalist in an essay contest of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration-Glenn Research Center’s 80th Anniversary celebration.
Ross Myers, a fourth grade student at Paulding Elementary School was recognized by the Cleveland, Ohio, research facility on May 22 for his essay at a live virtual event that included NASA scientists and engineers. Myers was one of 25 participants in his age category fourth- and fifth-graders to be selected as finalists.
Myers, who plays baseball, soccer and football, will enter fifth grade at Paulding Elementary in the fall, and he lists among his hobbies building things. He went from Legos to building tanks, planes and other battle vehicles. His mom, Melanie Bandy, says that Myers’ biggest interest, however, is in World War II.
His grandmother, Sandy Bandy, is first cousin with Bryan native, and NASA astronaut Tom Henricks who has been in space missions four times on the Space Shuttle. Bandy encouraged her grandson to write and submit his essay.
Each student had the opportunity to choose among three topics. Myers chose the Jewish immigrant from Eastern Europe, Simon Ostrach, for his. Ostrach’s work with heat transfer in World War II planes helped the allies defeat the Nazis. Hired with NASA after the war, Ostrach worked there until his retirement, and then became a research professor at Case Western Reserve University.
The NASA anniversary event included special presentations for all the students and virtual tours provided by NASA Glenn researchers, focusing on solar electric propulsion, the Glenn Extreme Environments Rig and the Zero-Gravity Research Facility.
Myers’ congratulations included a certificate awarded for “...outstanding achievement in essay composition and demonstrating inspirational passion for continuing to push boundaries and break barriers as a member of the next generation of science, technology, mathematics and engineering researchers and explorers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.