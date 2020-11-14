PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development Board met last week in place of the annual business industry appreciation banquet normally held this time of year.
Jeff Mumma, credit analyst with the Antwerp Exchange Bank, was voted in as the newest board member during the meeting.
He becomes the first board member to complete the newly introduced board interview process, according to a press release issued by Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. Mumma will fill the financial position vacated with Deanna Schroeder’s retirement in early 2020.
Meeting guests this month included Paulding County Commissioner-Elect Clint Vance and EMA Director Ed Bohn.
Vance presented his thoughts for collaboration with the board and fielded questions, while Bohn shared communication about a recent Zoom meeting with Gov. Mike DeWine in regard to increasing COVID cases. Bohn also shared his concern about Paulding County cases.
Meanwhile, Copsey provided updates for top projects from around the county and shared his frustration with not being able to host the banquet this year. But in regard to the safety of everyone involved, he believes it was the right decision.
In lieu of the banquet, the board will be sending out its first annual report, along with the 2021 membership investment forms, Copsey noted. The hope is that PCED supporting members and new potential supporting members will learn something new about the PCED office through this communication, he indicated.
Copsey observed that this also may entice the public to reach out to the office and inquire about more information in the future. These packets will be going out in the mail soon.
In other business:
• the governance committee presented the updated organization by-laws which included term limits for board members. These were accepted.
• the board recognized former member Randy Derck for his 34 years of commitment to the Paulding County Economic Development Office. Derck recently retired from the board, participating since its inception and serving as an integral part of building the organization and establishing the by-laws.
• the personnel committee presented its recommendations in regard to future performance reviews for the director and other hired personnel. The committee is working to establish a standard to rank the reviews against. More detail is being gathered as the project moves forward.
• all board members provided updates on current open projects for the organizations they represent.
• noted that the next board meeting is scheduled in January.
