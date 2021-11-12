ANTWERP — The Paulding County Economic Development Board (PCED) hosted its Business and Industry Appreciation Banquet this week here at Grant’s Catering.
The event has been hosted annually for more than 20 years to recognize business and commercial growth, and prosperity within the county. But it had been canceled last year due to the coronavirus situation.
Following dinner several businesses made presentations to the group, including the first ever “diamond level” investment business member, Union Bank. The company is so recognized for the funding it contributes toward operating the county’s economic development office.
A bank representative shared the company’s business plans and updated the status of a building rehabilitation in downtown Paulding where a vacant structure will be turned into another bank location.
This will serve as the Union Bank’s most northern location among 17 branches in Ohio.
Also presenting were newly developed businesses that have invested in the county’s economic development office: Brown Made Media, EAW Keepsake Beads and MySportsLive.org. The new business Grounded Coffee and Crumbs provided each attendee a cookie to try to promote their business.
Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Director Tim Copsey shared the five businesses that have invested into the PCED office for 20 consecutive years, including Baker-Shindler, Schweller Electric, Foltz Insurance, State Bank and Ohio Gas.
He and the PCED Office’s new manager, Kristen Schilt, will visit each 20-year investment member to acknowledge and thank them for their dedicated investment and present them with an appreciation plaque soon, according to Copsey.
Copsey also recognized 19 diamond, platinum and gold level investment member businesses, who helped sponsor the banquet event.
He also walked the guests through a two-year review and update of PCED Office activities. The review included changes in the office, recent successes, upcoming projects and futuristic thoughts.
The evening ended in revealing a new marketing video that will be used to entice and encourage anyone that views it to take a more in-depth look into what Paulding County has to offer, Copsey noted.
The video can be found on the PCED Facebook or LinkedIn social media pages.
Following a networking and socializing hour, the event was opened with a welcome by PCED Board President Larry Manz who shared updated financial statistics about the office.
He was followed by Dennis Recker who led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and was presented a small token for his years of service to the board. He will complete his second term at the end of the year.
Attended by more than 150 people, attendees also listened to the Vivace String duo of Carman Martin and Elsie Manz, play the violin and cello, respectively, during the dinner.
