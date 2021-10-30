PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Board will hold its annual Business and Industry Appreciation Banquet Thursday.
The PCED office will be holding this event for the 21st year, although last year’s was canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
“This event is held to acknowledge our business, industry and networking partners for their contributions, both to the Paulding County community, and to your economic development office,” said Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. “It’s a time to share success stories, recap the year and kick-start some thoughts for the future. The networking opportunity is outstanding in itself.”
The networking and social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.
According to Copsey, the evening will include special business acknowledgements and presentations from the top-level investors while allowing new businesses in the county that invested with PCED to introduce themselves to banquet attendees.
For more information about how to attend the banquet contact the PCED office’s manager, Kristen Schilt, at 419-399-8295.
