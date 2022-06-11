Paulding Eagles has donated $5,000 to Paulding's Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund. Pictured are, from left: Pantry board members Alice Lawson, vice president, and Lou Levy, president; and Paulding Eagles board members Dennis Price and Bob Clark.
PAULDING — The Paulding Eagles recently presented the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry a check for $5,000 toward its new building on 318 N. Walnut St. in Paulding.
The new 3,900-square foot facility will include space for stock storage, client shopping, office and a client enrichment space. The Fraternal Order of Eagles is an international nonprofit organization that “unites fraternally in the spirit of liberty, truth, justice and equality, to make human life more desirable by lessening its ills, and by promoting peace, prosperity, gladness and hope,” according to a news release about the donation. Paulding Eagles supports the Paulding County community with gifts to charities, school groups and other community projects.
“We are glad to support the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry in its efforts to construct a bigger and better building for its operations,” said Dennis Price of the Eagles. “The new building will help the pantry serve the people of this community who need assistance feeding their families.”
The preliminary budget for the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building project is $525,000. “Thanks to the Eagles and the other donations we have received so far, we have a very good start on our project fundraising,” said Lou Levy, president of the pantry board. Donations can be sent to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry building fund in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation at 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, OH 45879. The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry serves the people of Paulding County, Ohio and is committed to making food available through the gifts of the community and the support of the West Ohio Food Bank. The news release noted the food pantry’s goal: “We are focused on eliminating the food insecurity of the people in Paulding County.”For more information, follow the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry on Facebook. To contact, the pantry call (419) 399-9562 or email pauldingfoodpantry@gmail.com.
