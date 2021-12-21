Paulding Eagles Aux. donation
Photo courtesy of Cindy Kauser

Members and friends of the Paulding Eagles Ladies Auxiliary recently gathered to wrap Christmas presents for three area families — one from each school district in the county. The Ladies Auxiliary raised funds throughout the year to help where there is a need. Pictured above, from left are: Lisa Clinton, Auxiliary member; Rocky Dangler; Liz Pessefall; Tammy Clark; Cindy Kauser, Auxiliary Trustee; Rena Rager, Auxiliary member; Jackie Pease; Chris Dangler; Beckie Bennet, Auxiliary Secretary; and Marsha Bennett, Auxiliary President. No pictured is Chris Huelsmeyer.

