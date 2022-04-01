PAULDING — A tri-county effort featuring state and local political candidates is scheduled here on April 11.
The Paulding County Republican Women, Van Wert Republica Party Central Committee and Defiance County Republican Club are teaming to sponsor the event from 5-9 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office, 503 Fairground Drive, on the county fairgrounds in Paulding.
The candidates or their representatives will be on hand to make their case with voters, according to Laurie Lucas of Paulding County Republican Women.
"I am excited that all of the gubernatorial campaigns are being represented," she said. "... that they're here and willing to talk to the voters. I'm just excited that three counties came together — Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert — and will all be chipping on on this. Hopefully, we have a lot of people there."
The program will begin with a "meet and greet" format from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by presentations by the candidates or their representatives from 6:30 p.m. onward. Each person will have five minutes to speak, according to Lucas.
She noted that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will attend in place of Gov. Mike DeWine, who is seeking re-election, along with candidates Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone. A fourth Republican candidate (Ron Hood) joined the governor's race later, but is not indicated as a planned attendee.
State voters will chose from among the four men on May 3 as the GOP's nominee for the November election, facing either Nan Whaley or John Cranley — the Democratic Party's May 3 primary candidates — in November for a four-year term beginning in January.
Several candidates for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat that will be vacated by Republican Rob Portman at year's end plan to attend Saturday's event, Lucas told The Crescent-News earlier this week. They include Mike Gibbons, Mark Pukita, Neil Patel and J.D. Vance while local Republicans did not hear back from the campaigns of Matt Dolan and Josh Mandel, and Jane Timken's campaign said she would not be available, according to Lucas.
A candidate for the GOP nomination for Ohio Secretary of State — John Adams — is planning to attend although no indication was given that the incumbent (Frank LaRose) would be there.
In the reconfigured U.S. 9th District — which includes Defiance County — Republican candidate J.R. Majewski planned to attend, but Craig Riedel of Defiance said he wouldn't be able to make it and local officials had not heard back from Theresa Gavarone's campaign, Lucas said earlier this week. Beth Deck is a candidate as well.
Meanwhile, Ten Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County — GOP candidates for Ohio's 82nd House District — said they would be attending, although their race isn't expected to be held on May 3 due to the redistricting controversy.
Several local candidates are expected to be on hand Saturday too.
They include in one race Paulding County Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp who is seeking re-election on May 3; his challenger, Shane Lee; Paulding County Commissioner Mark Holtsberry; and his challenger, Lisa McClure.
Michael Weible is unopposed for the unexpired term as county commissioner that he now holds, but is expected to be on hand, according to Lucas.
Candidates for the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee and the Van Wert County auditor's position also plan to attend, she noted.
Early voting for the May 3 primary begins Tuesday, but balloting in some races remains uncertain amidst the state's redistricting controversy.
Candidates for the Ohio House of Representatives, Ohio Senate and state party central committees will not be on the May 3 ballot under a directive issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose because the new districts have not been finalized amidst legal challenges to recent redistricting maps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.