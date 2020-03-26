Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Melissa Mullins, Grover Hill, vs. 1 800 Hansons LLC, Troy, Mich. Money judgment.
In the matter of Kenneth Lowe, Antwerp, vs. Kenneth Lowe, Antwerp. Petition for certificate of title.
Journal entries
Maurice Wannemacher, Payne, and Beverly Wannemacher, Fort Wayne. Marriage dissolved.
Jamie Jackson, Paulding, and Christopher Jackson, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, St. Cloud, Minn., vs. James North, Payne. Voluntary dismissal filed.
Paulding County treasurer, vs. Cheri Todd and any unknown spouse and Dale Todd and any unknown spouse, Oakwood; Bank One N.A. and Bank of New York Mellon, West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Unifed CCR Partners, Cincinnati. Sheriff sale confirmed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Steven and Sonya Hammon to Jeremy and Kathleen Batt, Sec. 29, 5 acres.
Benton Township —
Michael and Deborah Baumert to Kyle Williams, Sec. 19, 1.67 acres.
Sharon Wartenbe, trustee, to Sharon Wartenbe, trustee, Sec. 8, 160.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Larry and Mary Overmyer to Larry and Mary Overmyer, trustees, Sec. 12, 160 acres.
Jackson Township —
Diane Farquhar to Ronald Boroff, et al, Sec. 26, 43.213 acres.
Latty Township —
David and Justice Dangler to CLDLD Investments LLC, Sec. 25, .96 acre.
Antwerp Village —
Ramona Detmon to Ramona Detmon, life estate, Bank Add., lot 6.
Oakwood Village —
Bobcat Investment Properties Inc. to CLDLD Investments LLC, Piney Woods Add., lot 13; original plat, lot 81.
Paulding Village —
Jon Kipfer and Ricki Gerber to Aaron Mock, outlots, lot 23.
Alan Welch and Kevin Miller to J&W Apartments LLC, original plat, lot 228.
Al Welch and Kevin Miller to J&W Apartments LLC, Homeside Allot., lot 17.
