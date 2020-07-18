PAULDING — In July of 2019, the Paulding Vision Board members launched their “Our Dream of a Million” campaign where their goal was to raise $1 million for quality of life projects across Paulding County in 5 years. Initially, there were 11 targeted beautification projects, but with COVID-19 impacting village budgets, only three of the projects are still moving forward.
So far, the board has raised roughly $70,000, with $25,000 of that being donated by EDP Renewables.
“Donations have slowed due to COVID-19, which is completely understandable,” stated Paulding County Vision Board member, Erika Willitzer. “We are off pace by our original goal, but that’s not going to stop us from having an impact. The Paulding County Vision Board has decided to move forward on allocating $25,000 with $5,000 going toward the parks continuing their projects despite the circumstances (Each project had matching funds). Also, our board is pleased to announce we will be giving each town, which didn’t receive a larger amount, a $1,000 contribution to spur some type of beautification project.”
Following is how the projects will be distributed:
• Broughton will receive $5,000 toward their park and playground equipment
• Grover Hill will receive $5,000 toward the “Welcome Home” Park
• Paulding Soccer Club will receive $5,000 toward their new soccer complex to be located at the Lela McGuire Jeffery Park
All other villages not listed above will receive $1,000, plus the Paulding County Park District will receive a donation for their current project. Villages will have until Dec. 180 to use the funds.
“These are tough times and from the very beginning we wanted to make sure the projects we were going to support had funding to back them up,” stated Vision Board president Lisa McClure. “That all changed due to COVID-19. We know villages and residents are struggling and we just hope this $1,000 donation will give them a boost of inspiration and hope to do something that will bring encouragement to their residents.”
The Paulding County Vision Board’s mission is to coordinate collaboration, plan strategically, secure funding, and create a livable Paulding County community. The board was officially formed in 2018 and structured under the Paulding County Commissioners. Each village and the township association in Paulding county have a seat on the board, although not every village is participating.
“We still have a few unfilled seats from villages,” said Willitzer. “We understand some might be skeptical and not want to attend another meeting, but this is a team of passionate people wanting to make a real difference in our county. Our focus isn’t on talk, but rather action. Just two weeks ago, we released an updated housing study to be used as a recruitment tool for potential developers. We’ve also decided, instead of holding onto the funding for when everyone re-grouped after COVID-19, to allocate right away. Action is needed now. Spirits need lifted more than ever now, and collaboration is key to making it all happen.”
A fund has been established with the Paulding County Area Foundation. The Paulding County Vision Board is continuing its fundraising efforts. If you would like to donate, make checks payable to the Paulding County Area Foundation with the memo line stating Vision Board.
For more information on the Paulding County Vision Board visit their website at: www.PauldingCountyVisionBoard.com or follow them on their Facebook page www.facebook.com/PauldingCountyVision.
