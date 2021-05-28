PAULDING — Not only is the Paulding County Fair a full go this year, fairgoers will see a new grandstand that should take the facility well into the future.
Kingfish Electric, LLC, Bryan, is bringing the project to a conclusion with the final electrical work, according to Paulding County Fair Board President Dan Howell.
The grandstand received new composite decking and flooring throughout the facility while new aluminum bleachers were installed, and is being fully wired, noted Howell. It's also fully handicap accessible with all cement aprons around the grandstand.
A $50,000 state grant has helped make the project possible, along with donations from many businesses and families, according to Howell.
"The community support was just unbelievable," he said. "It will be there for a long, long time. It's a major change."
Other project contractors include M and B Construction as well as Noneman Farms, Paulding, which installed the bleachers, according to Howell. But he also noted that "we had a couple individuals who had donated a lot of time to this project."
The Paulding County Fair is scheduled June 12-19, and will be Ohio's first county fair this year.
Howell told The Crescent-News that a full fair is planned along with maximum capacity following the governor's announcement that state health orders will be lifted on Wednesday.
"We'll be able to run a full fair," he said Thursday.
As for the grandstand, "it'll be fully operational," Howell explained, and will be capable of "100% capacity."
The grandstand won't have to wait long to be used. The first event during this year's fair — the demolition derby — will take place on opening day (June 12), according to Howell.
And a major event also will be held in the grandstand on June 19, the final day of the fair, when the rodeo is held. Howell said all proceeds from the rodeo will go to combat childhood cancer.
The schedule is quite a change from 2020 when virtually all fair events and activities were canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
