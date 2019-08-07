PAULDING — For the second year of Paulding County’s chapter of Wreaths Across America, its organizers are attempting to expand the amount of wreaths to place at veterans’ graves.
In 2018, the chapter raised enough funds to honor more than 370 veterans in three Paulding County cemeteries. This year, the goal is to place 500 wreaths at veterans’ graves in six cemeteries.
The next opportunity to honor a veteran by purchasing a wreath will take place on Friday during the Tunes, Brews and BBQ event in downtown Paulding.
Wreaths Across America is a worldwide organization which holds wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 1,600 locations across the world, including Arlington National Cemetery. The local chapter was started and is organized by Linda McCain, who noted, “We had all these veterans (in Paulding County) who weren’t being recognized.”
Local Wreaths Across America volunteers also will be present at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival on Sept. 20-22 and Susie’s Bakery in October.
The Paulding chapter’s efforts are being acknowledged by its national chapter, which plans to be at the Flat Rock Creek Festival next month. Plans are for a mobile unit to be there for three days to teach about Wreaths Across America and the veterans it serves.
“Wreaths Across America’s core mission is Remember, Honor, Teach,” said McCain. “Remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms.”
