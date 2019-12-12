• Paulding County
Wreaths Across America:
The Wreaths Across America of Paulding County ceremony will be held at noon Dec. 14 at St. Paul Cemetery on County Roads 87 and 114. This year, though generous community donations, 715 wreaths were ordered.
Everyone is welcome to come out and take part in the ceremony. No matter what the weather, wreaths will be laid following the event on veterans' graves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.