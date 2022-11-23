PAULDING — Seven Paulding County entities met Monday morning here to receive and review feasibility study results for developing water distribution for the west side of the county.
The study was conducted by the Wessler Engineering Group of Bluffton. The study began late last spring and was recently completed.
Paulding County Economic Development (PCED) Director Tim Copsey opened the meeting by welcoming the 20 guests in attendance and challenged them to identify another project in the previous history of the county that included seven public entities sharing funding and participating together for a common goal.
Also noted was that the study was just the beginning of a long journey in identifying grant funding sources and partners. There would be multiple future meetings to understand many undetermined details about the waterline moving forward. It would take answers to each and every detail before a price per household cost to customers could be shared.
Wessler presented things learned in discussions to understand the daily water usage in Paulding, Antwerp and Payne, and to determine if Paulding Reservoir and the current water treatment facility there could provide enough treated water to all.
The Wessler team provided maps showing the line running from Paulding west on Ohio 111 to Ohio 49. There it split and went south to Payne and north to Antwerp, allowing an option to move further west, if applicable. Wessler determined that it was feasible for this project to take place.
They then provided cost estimates for three individual project options:
• a booster station in Paulding to just move water from Paulding to Payne and Antwerp, with no additional storage capacity.
• an elevated tank at Ohio routes 111/49 for additional storage capacity.
• a ground tank at the same intersection providing the same additional capacity.
Overall, the project construction and non-construction related cost totals ranged from $27-$30.6 million before grant research. It was noted that the plan, from beginning to end, would take anywhere from 55-60 months to complete.
Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein asked both Antwerp and Payne representatives if they had a current five-year plan in place to use as a comparison for these numbers as discussion continues. Both villages shared there is research taking place in regard to this type of strategic plan now, but nothing solid yet.
The economic development office was tasked to contact members of the Ottawa/Bluffton Water District and the North Ohio Water District in the Toledo area, to see if representatives could come and present their good or bad experiences of their existing collaboration water projects. Many good questions and discussion followed.
It was determined that the PCED office would be used as a point for future contact for everyone involved. A digital copy of the study will be shared by Wessler to the PCED office and can then be distributed to other entity members not in attendance.
The feasibility study was conducted at a cost $35,000 and included Paulding, Payne and Antwerp villages along with Harrison, Paulding and Carryall townships, and the Paulding County commissioners.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this presentation,” Copsey stated. “Just bringing all of entities in to sit around a table with a common goal was a win in itself. Throw in all the valuable research that was gained about village water systems, capacity, facts and figures for water usage, and additional study of population and the future of each village was another win. Today Paulding County became stronger, if only in knowledge. Now we have to decide how to best react to the information and move the county forward. These are historic discussions and exciting times in Paulding County.”
