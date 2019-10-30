Voters in several areas of Paulding County are facing requests for tax millage during November’s general election, including several which have to do with fire protection.
Latty village is requesting a replacement levy with a 1-mill increase for fire protection and EMS services, while Latty Township voters will be asked to decide on a 1.25-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection.
“It will be for five years; the same rate as the present (levy),” said Susan Hinschcliff of Latty Township. “There are two fire departments involved in this, one in Grover Hill and one in Scott. It’s a cover contract (to) pay the fire departments and provide protection for the township.”
Should the levy meet with success in November, it would generate $33,572 annually. Residents would pay 12.5 cents for every $100 of tax valuation.
Latty village, meanwhile, is after a 1-mill replacement levy, with a 1-mill increase for five years, also for fire prevention and EMS. The levy would generate $4,289 per year; each mill would bring in 20 cents for each $100 of tax valuation.
Crane Township voters will decide the fate of a vote for an additional 2.94-mill, five-year levy for fire protection. If approved, the new levy would bring in $100,000 annually and generate 29.4 cents for each $100 of tax valuation.
Melrose village also has a levy on the November ballot; specifically, an additional 2-mill, five-year levy for current expenses. This would bring in $3,901 per year.
If the levy meets with approval, said Mayor Janet Stoup, “we’re going to do some different things. We’re going to fix some sidewalks. We’ll also be able to pay the bills that we have to pay, including salaries. This will basically keep the town going.”
The levy, if approved, would generate 20 cents for each $100 of tax valuation.
