PAULDING — Voters in Paulding County don't have any county political races or countywide issues to help decide this fall, but they will cast ballots in a Statehouse race that involves a local official.
Too, some of them will consider various levy requests and all will help decide a full list of statewide races.
The aforementioned Statehouse race is for the 82nd House District, where a sitting Paulding County commissioner (Republican Roy Klopfenstein) is battling Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert for a two-year term in Columbus beginning in January. The winner will replace Craig Riedel of Defiance after three terms.
Paulding County is in the heart of the 82nd District, which in January also will include the southern portion of Defiance County as well as Putnam and Van Wert counties.
Klopfenstein's commissioner term is set to expire at the end of 2024 — he was elected to a four-year term in November 2020 — so if he wins the Statehouse seat Paulding County Republicans will have to appoint a successor.
The only proposed new levy in Paulding County is Grover Hill's 10-mill, 5-year property tax issue for police protection. If approved, the owner of a home valued at $75,000 would increase by $262.50 per year.
Payne Village also has two replacement while Benton Township has one. If approved, these would allow the municipalities to collect taxes on updated property valuation rates.
Several county offices will be on the ballot, but none are contested.
Republican Commissioner Mark Holtsberry, Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman and Pribate/Juvenile Judge Michael Wehrkamp are all headed for four-year terms in January as they face no opposition.
Neither does appointed Republican Commissioner Michael Weible, the only candidate for a two-year unexpired term. He replaced Clint Vance who passed away in 2021.
Most of Paulding County's remaining offices will be on the ballot in 2024, including the other two commissioner seats.
The following issues and candidates appear on Paulding County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D
Robert Latta, R-inc.
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
82nd House District
Roy Klopfenstein, R
Magdalene Markward, D
Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc.
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
Juergen Waldick, R
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Mark Holtsberry, R-inc.
Commissioner
(unexpired term)
Michael Weible, R-app.-inc.
Auditor
Claudia Fickel, R-inc.
Common pleas judge
Tiffany Beckman, inc.
Probate/juvenile judge
Michael Wehrkamp, inc.
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Antwerp Village: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire and EMS.
Auglaize Township: a 1.42-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Benton Township: a 1.5-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire and EMS.
Grover Hill Village: an additional 10-mill, 5-year property tax levy for police protection.
Grover Hill Village: a 9-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, 5-year replacement levy for fire apparatus, including the purchase of a fire truck.
Payne Village: a mill, 5-year replacement levy for the police department.
Vantage Career Center: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Washington Township: a 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for roads.
A small number of Paulding County voters who live in the Defiance City Schools District will be asked to renew a 5.41-mill, 5-year property tax for emergency requirements.
The vast majority of voters who will decide that issue are in Defiance County.
