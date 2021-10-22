PAULDING — Paulding County voters are deciding 13 levies this fall — including two countywide renewals (see related story) — and a number of contested elections.
Perhaps the most intriguing race is for the four open Antwerp Village Council seats, as nine candidates are on the ballot.
Elsewhere, voters in Payne are deciding a contested village council race with five candidates seeking four seats while three of the county's 12 townships (Brown, Emerald and Jackson) have competition for trustee spots open in each jurisdiction.
The only contested school board race in Paulding County is for Wayne Trace Local Schools, but only two of the four candidates' names will be on the ballot.
Elecia Wobler and appointed incumbent Rhonda Stabler are both on the ballot, but write-ins Melanie Forrer and Jeremy Moore are not, so voters who prefer them must enter their names manually.
With three open seats and only two named candidates on the ballot, at least one write-in is a virtual certainty to win a four-year term.
The winners will join Patrick Baumle and Dick Swary on the five-member board of education. Their seats will be on the November 2023 ballot.
Incumbents Lisa McClure and Duane Sinn chose not to seek re-election.
The race for Auglaize Township trustee had been among three candidates (Everett Bennett, David Schroeder and Michael Weible). However, while Weible's name will remain on the ballot, he's no longer a valid candidate because he was recently appointed to a Paulding County commissioner seat.
Of the 13 levies on Paulding County ballots this fall, seven are replacements in which the millage would stay the same, but officials would be able to collect property taxes based on updated valuation figures, generating more money.
Three of the seven replacements are in Paulding (see related story) while two are in Latty and two are in Payne.
The list of Paulding County issues and candidates:
Boards of education
Antwerp Local
(elect three)
Anita Bok (inc.)
Robert Herber (inc.)
Jayme Landers (inc.)
Paulding Exempted Village
(elect two)
Jerrod Hawk
Karen Saxton (inc.)
Wayne Trace Local
(elect three)
Melanie Forrer (write-in)
Jeremy Moore (write-in)
Rhonda Stabler (apptd. inc.)
Elecia Wobler
Western Buckeye District 4
(elect one)
Derek Miller
Municipal offices
Antwerp
Mayor
Jan Reeb
Thomas VanVlerah
Council
(elect four)
Jason Franks
Steve Jordan
Sara Keeran
Rudie Reeb (inc.)
Dean Rister (inc.)
Michael Rohrs (inc.)
Charles West (inc.)
Broughton
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Cecil
Mayor
(elect one)
Gene Sheets (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
No candidates
Grover Hill
Council
(elect four)
DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)
Trudy Wilkin (inc.)
Haviland
Council
(elect four)
Richard Burgoon
Mary Comer (inc.)
Robert Pease
Ronald Ruger (inc.)
Latty
Council
(elect four)
No candidates
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
No candidates
Melrose
Council
(elect four)
Angie Pease
James Smith
Oakwood
Council
(elect four)
Joshua Duslak
Andrew Gribble
Gregory Hill (inc.)
Kelly Tumblin (inc.)
Paulding
Council
(elect four)
Tim Boss (inc.)
David Burtch (inc.)
Randy Daeger (inc.)
Barbara Rife (inc., write-in)
Payne
Council
(elect four)
Priscilla Kadolph
Lora Lyons (inc.)
Nancy Speice
Allen Wobler
Jennifer Zartman
Board of public affairs
(elect one)
Jarrod Childs
Scott
Council
(elect four)
Eric Baker
Stanley Pratt
Stephen Yoder
Township offices
(elect two trustees, except as noted)
Auglaize
Everett Bennett
David Schroeder
Michael Weible
Benton
Mark Crosby (inc.)
Joseph Thome (inc.)
Blue Creek
Jammie Hughes (inc.)
Bryce Mills (inc.)
Brown
Craig Dobbelaere
Beau Leatherman
Robb Weisenburger
Carryall
Benjamin Kauser
Nathan Zuber (write-in)
Crane
Kevin Stuart
Joe Sukup
fiscal officer (elect one, unexpired term)
Carol Razo
Emerald
Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)
Kenneth Laker
Rick Weippert (inc.)
Harrison
Chad Benschneider (inc.)
Bob Young (inc.)
Jackson
Allen Beamer
Rex Boroff II
Leon Goyings
Charles Holtsberry
Dennis Sanderson (inc.)
(elect one, unexpired term)
Corbin Rhonehouse
Stephen Sprow
Latty
Lyle Ebel (inc.)
Blake Sinn (inc.)
Paulding
Dennis Layman (inc.)
Alex Straley
Washington
Burton Merriman (inc.)
Lynn Noffsinger (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail.
Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs.
Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service.
Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets.
Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.
Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.
Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.
Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
