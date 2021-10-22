PAULDING — Paulding County voters are deciding 13 levies this fall — including two countywide renewals (see related story) — and a number of contested elections.

Perhaps the most intriguing race is for the four open Antwerp Village Council seats, as nine candidates are on the ballot.

Elsewhere, voters in Payne are deciding a contested village council race with five candidates seeking four seats while three of the county's 12 townships (Brown, Emerald and Jackson) have competition for trustee spots open in each jurisdiction.

The only contested school board race in Paulding County is for Wayne Trace Local Schools, but only two of the four candidates' names will be on the ballot.

Elecia Wobler and appointed incumbent Rhonda Stabler are both on the ballot, but write-ins Melanie Forrer and Jeremy Moore are not, so voters who prefer them must enter their names manually.

With three open seats and only two named candidates on the ballot, at least one write-in is a virtual certainty to win a four-year term.

The winners will join Patrick Baumle and Dick Swary on the five-member board of education. Their seats will be on the November 2023 ballot.

Incumbents Lisa McClure and Duane Sinn chose not to seek re-election.

The race for Auglaize Township trustee had been among three candidates (Everett Bennett, David Schroeder and Michael Weible). However, while Weible's name will remain on the ballot, he's no longer a valid candidate because he was recently appointed to a Paulding County commissioner seat.

Of the 13 levies on Paulding County ballots this fall, seven are replacements in which the millage would stay the same, but officials would be able to collect property taxes based on updated valuation figures,  generating more money.

Three of the seven replacements are in Paulding (see related story) while two are in Latty and two are in Payne.

The list of Paulding County issues and candidates:

Boards of education

Antwerp Local

(elect three)

Anita Bok (inc.)

Robert Herber (inc.)

Jayme Landers (inc.)

Paulding Exempted Village

(elect two)

Jerrod Hawk

Karen Saxton (inc.)

Wayne Trace Local

(elect three)

Melanie Forrer (write-in)

Jeremy Moore (write-in)

Rhonda Stabler (apptd. inc.)

Elecia Wobler

Western Buckeye District 4

(elect one)

Derek Miller

Municipal offices

Antwerp

Mayor

Jan Reeb

Thomas VanVlerah

Council

(elect four)

Jason Franks

Steve Jordan

Sara Keeran

Rudie Reeb (inc.)

Dean Rister (inc.)

Michael Rohrs (inc.)

Charles West (inc.)

Broughton

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Cecil

Mayor

(elect one)

Gene Sheets (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

No candidates

Grover Hill

Council

(elect four)

DeWayne Hinchcliff (inc.)

Trudy Wilkin (inc.)

Haviland

Council

(elect four)

Richard Burgoon

Mary Comer (inc.)

Robert Pease

Ronald Ruger (inc.)

Latty

Council

(elect four)

No candidates

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

No candidates

Melrose

Council

(elect four)

Angie Pease

James Smith

Oakwood

Council

(elect four)

Joshua Duslak

Andrew Gribble

Gregory Hill (inc.)

Kelly Tumblin (inc.)

Paulding

Council

(elect four)

Tim Boss (inc.)

David Burtch (inc.)

Randy Daeger (inc.)

Barbara Rife (inc., write-in)

Payne

Council

(elect four)

Priscilla Kadolph

Lora Lyons (inc.)

Nancy Speice

Allen Wobler

Jennifer Zartman

Board of public affairs

(elect one)

Jarrod Childs

Scott

Council

(elect four)

Eric Baker

Stanley Pratt

Stephen Yoder

Township offices

(elect two trustees, except as noted)

Auglaize

Everett Bennett

David Schroeder

Michael Weible

Benton

Mark Crosby (inc.)

Joseph Thome (inc.)

Blue Creek

Jammie Hughes (inc.)

Bryce Mills (inc.)

Brown

Craig Dobbelaere

Beau Leatherman

Robb Weisenburger

Carryall

Benjamin Kauser

Nathan Zuber (write-in)

Crane

Kevin Stuart

Joe Sukup

fiscal officer (elect one, unexpired term)

Carol Razo

Emerald

Ronnie Breedlove (inc.)

Kenneth Laker

Rick Weippert (inc.)

Harrison

Chad Benschneider (inc.)

Bob Young (inc.)

Jackson

Allen Beamer

Rex Boroff II

Leon Goyings

Charles Holtsberry

Dennis Sanderson (inc.)

(elect one, unexpired term)

Corbin Rhonehouse

Stephen Sprow

Latty

Lyle Ebel (inc.)

Blake Sinn (inc.)

Paulding

Dennis Layman (inc.)

Alex Straley

Washington

Burton Merriman (inc.)

Lynn Noffsinger (inc.)

Tax, ballot issues

Paulding County: a 1.35-mill, five-year renewal levy to help operate Paulding County Jail.

Paulding County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for Paulding County Health Department programs.

Benton Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Grover Hill: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for EMS service.

Jackson Township: a 0.6-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Latty Village: a 2.1-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

Latty Village: a 5-mill, five-year replacement levy for streets.

Paulding Village: a 2.6-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Paulding Village: a 2.9-mill replacement levy for police protection.

Payne Village: a 3-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses.

Payne Village: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for police protection.

Washington Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments