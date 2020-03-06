PAULDING — Voters in Paulding County will see a 0.25-mill replacement levy with a 0.45-mill increase for OSU Extension services on the March 17 ballot. The levy is for five years and will help provide programs and services though the OSU Extension Office.
The levy would cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 approximately $24.50 annually, and raise $337,793 each year, according to the Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel.
“It (the levy) is important because the OSU Extension does a lot for the community,” said Jennifer Dempsey of the levy committee. “There’s a lot more they will be able to offer when it passes. A lot of people think it’s just for farmers, but it’s not. It’s for everybody.”
Others in the community echoed her statements.
“There are many programs that are offered to the youth in our community because of the office,” said Chris Etzler, Paulding High School principal. “There are also programs that have been brought in to our school that have been very beneficial to our students.”
The 4-H educator, Michael Schweinsberg, works with all three school districts and homeschoolers in the county on items such as STEAM, mental health and illegal substance misuse education. In addition, other programming such as fourth-grade Farm Safety Day and 4-H are provided through the office.
“I do feel they are a good support for not only the youth, but are a good support for the agricultural community,” said Todd Stoller of Haviland Drainage. “With the different resources they have available, and the interest that the personnel at Paulding’s office have in our community, they are a good asset for our community.”
In the past year, ag and natural resources officer Sarah Noggle facilitated or spoke at several prevent plant meetings, worked on the Rural and Farm Stress Task Force, wrote several articles relating to challenges in agriculture, fielded many questions from producers and served as moderator at the Ohio Health and Farm Vitality Forum. She also held several certification sessions to make sure farmers were able to get fertilizer and pesticide certifications.
The office does all this with funding from the community.
“It’s a common misconception that the university is involved in the funding (of the office), but the community is the one that supports it financially,” said Dempsey.
Ohio State University only picks up the benefits and a small portion of the salary of the 4-H educator and other educators, only if the community funds the positions first. Any office assistants are funded through community support alone.
Dempsey said while the office does a lot for the community, it can do so much more with a little more funding.
“A family and consumer science educator could offer a wide variety of programs based on what the community wanted,” she said. “There has been an interest in cooking programs. Right now, Erika Lee (of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program) can only do things with SNAP for those with a fixed income. If they (the office) had a consumer and science educator, it could offer (the program) regardless of an income level.”
She also pointed out that if the office had another assistant, that would allow Schweinsberg and Noggle to be out in the community more, conducting more programs and helping more citizens.
However, if the levy doesn’t pass, the community will see a huge drop in programming.
“The ag and natural resources (educator) would be eliminated and 4-H (and youth programming) would be limited,” Dempsey said.
She encouraged residents to vote for the levy because for just a little, the community can receive a lot of services.
“The increase (of the replacement levy) is actually really small,” she said. “People spend more than that every day in a vending machine. The community will get many good benefits from it and the cost is insignificant. … I encourage people to look into OSU extension programs and take advantage of them. There are so many good programs beneficial to everybody.”
